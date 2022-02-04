ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) says there is need to create systems and processes that will guarantee the integrity of the Judiciary beyond the government of the day. Commenting on the investigation being carried out by the Anti Corruption Commission into two High Court judges for abuse of office and theft involving K3 million, ACA senior information and advocacy officer Jimmy Maliseni said a thorough vetting process was needed before judges were appointed in order for the Judiciary to regain its integrity. “We agree with the position that there must…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.