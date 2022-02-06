TWO juveniles in Petauke District have drowned after they were swept off by raging floods at Kang’ombe stream of Khola village. In a statement, Sunday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident happened when Esnart Banda, mother to the deceased, decided to take the children with her to her parents house following a marital dispute with her husband Daniel Mwanza, 30. He said the deceased met their fate after they fell in a stream which they failed to cross and as a result, were swept off by floods. “Police on…...



