INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government is aggressively pursuing public private partnerships for road infrastructure because it can’t afford to increase debt, revealing that investors are actually making unsolicited bids. And Milupi says the UPND administration put themselves under pressure to deliver when they were campaigning to get into office. Meanwhile, Milupi says Zambia will have a deficit of three million housing units by 2030. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Milupi said the high cost of infrastructure was part of the reason why…...



