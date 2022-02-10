A VIDEO in which a Chipata man is raping a helpless woman while a crowd is cheering him on has gone viral. And Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Davis Simwanza has confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations have determined that the rape happened two weeks ago. According to witnesses familiar with the incident, the man had paid her for sex the night before but that they ended up drinking all night. “This is Chipata Golf Club Grounds. They met at one of the seedy joints near there. He paid in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.