ZAMBIA Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) acting Director General Chipopa Kazuma has admitted that Honeybee drugs were distributed to Kabwe General Hospital and Kasama, stating that this was an error caused by two or three individuals. And Kazuma says all the Paracetamol drugs have been retrieved from Kabwe General Hospital, and that 54 out of 58 bottles have been retrieved from Kasama so far. Meanwhile, Health Minister Silvia Masebo has expressed anger at the development and warned that the culprit behind this would face serious consequences. In an interview,…...



