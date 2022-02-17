A 24-YEAR-OLD security guard is nursing a gunshot wound after a businessman shot at him for allegedly attempting to stop him from urinating at Workers Compensation House in Luanshya. Acting Copperbelt Commanding Officer Tresphord Kasale said that the incident happened on Sunday night. Kasale said Robinson Mwape, an Armsafety Security Guard, reported that he was shot at and sustained a bullet wound on the right side of his leg, between the knee and the foot. “Mwape reported for work at First National Bank (FNB) in Luanshya at 17:00 hours. Whilst…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.