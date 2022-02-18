SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Health Minister Silvia Masebo to render a ministerial statement on Tuesday next week on the recent distribution of Honeybee drugs. Speaker Mutti was ruling on a matter of urgent public matter raised by Mufulira Central PF Member of Parliament Golden Mwila. Mwila said government should state if the said drugs have now been ascertained to be fit for human consumption. “Madam Speaker, the matter I wish to raise is directed at the Minister of Health. Madam Speaker, a few days ago,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.