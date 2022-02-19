THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Zambia National Service Director of Operations Colonel Maliwa Muwanei for corrupt practices involving exportation of Mukula logs. In a statement, Friday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe stated that Colonel Muwanei whilst acting together with persons unknown, abused the Authority of Office by arbitrarily resolving to regularize an attempted illegal export to China of 23 containers laden with Mukula logs. “ACC has arrested a Zambia National Service (ZNS) Director of Operations for corrupt practices involving exportation of Mukula logs. Colonel Maliwa Muwanei aged 45, of ZNS…...



