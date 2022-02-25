Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe speaks during a TIZ joint action for reigniting the fight against corruption meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Centre on December 7, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe has denied allegations that UPND has taken a position on polygamy by seeking to decriminalise bigamy. Giving a ministerial statement in parliament, Wednesday, Haimbe said the Zambia Law Development Commission had simply made a recommendation to avoid duplicity by removing bigamy from the Penal Code since it was also provided for in the Marriage Act. “Madam Speaker, section 38 of the Marriage Act provides that;- (a) any person who- contracts a marriage under this act, being at the time married in accordance with African customary law…...