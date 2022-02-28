POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 27-year-old police officer under Paramilitary Battalion for shooting at his colleague who later sustained a wound on his right ear. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that preliminary investigations indicated that Pumulo Mulife, while at his point of duty around Northmead Market area, shot at Wamunyima Mubiana aged 24, who was not on duty at the time of the incident. He stated that the victim was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for treatment and his condition was…...



