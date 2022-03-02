Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says 80 Zambian nationals have been successfully and safely evacuated from Ukraine into Warsaw, Poland. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Kakubo said 12 Zambian nationals were in transit from different parts of Ukraine and had been advised to head towards the border or travel by train directly to Warsaw. “Out of a known number of 141 Zambian nationals, those still in Ukraine include the following: 27 that have opted to remain in Ukraine, 14 are in Sumy and unable to leave due to…...