Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti with a delegation of members of parliament and other officials from the national audit office of the United Republic of Tanzania - picture by Julia Malunga

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says bilateral relations between Zambia and Tanzania have deepened based on mutual respect and shared values. And Tanzania’s Public Accounts Committee Chairperson and Head of Delegation Naghenjwa Kaboyoka says her country is learning from Zambia’s Parliament on having independent members of parliament. Speaking when a delegation of members of parliament and officials from the National audit office of Tanzania paid a courtesy call on her, Tuesday, Speaker Mutti said the visit had positively impacted the two countries bilateral relations. “I must be quick…...