INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government houses that are not occupied currently by ministers and other officials are undergoing renovations. Commenting on Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela’s remarks that Cabinet Ministers were wasting money by not occupying government houses, Milupi said in an interview that as far as he was concerned, all houses had been allocated to officers who qualified for them. He also argued that since UNIP, some ministers have opted not to stay in government houses. “The impression that he is trying…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.