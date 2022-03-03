UNEMPLOYED doctors have vowed to continue protesting until government addresses their plight. Meanwhile, Resident Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr Brian Sampa says government has asked for a three-week long stand down before it can provide concrete feedback and chart a way forward. On Tuesday, over 100 unemployed doctors gathered at the Ministry of Health headquarters to offer solidarity to their representatives during a stakeholders meeting with government officials in the presence of some unarmed police officers. Addressing journalists as the meeting was ongoing, the unemployed doctors’ representative Dr Wallace…...
Menu