Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) chapter president Kalungu Joseph Sampa gives a speech at the 20th anniversary gala dinner at Mika, Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on November 27, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu has insisted that President Hakainde Hichilema should adopt a system which will demand that any senior government official under investigation is recused from official duty. And Kalungu says his organisation backs calls from the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption that the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi must step aside following revelations that his company is linked to the supply of questionable Covid-19 items to DMMU. In an interview, Friday, Kalungu said the adoption of a system to recuse government officials under…...