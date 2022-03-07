Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says it is targeting to reach 1,027,000 vulnerable and incapacitated households through the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme by the end of 2022. Speaking in Parliament, Friday, Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba said the programme had faced a number of challenges in the past. “The Social Cash Transfer (SCT) Programme is a key social protection intervention. The programme targets the vulnerable and incapacitated people in the Community in order to alleviate suffering and deprivation. This programme has over time grown in both size and scale and…...