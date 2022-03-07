Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo at Freedom Statue during the commemoration of Youth Day in Lusaka on March 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says citizens, including President Hakainde Hichilema, are missing his presence in Parliament because he calls a spade a spade and debates real issues. And Lusambo says he expects that the bills which will be presented to the House during this session will support the livelihoods of Zambians. In an interview, Lusambo said some PF MPs had told him that his presence was missed in by many Zambians. “President Hakainde Hichilema is missing me in Parliament, the Speaker is missing me in Parliament, the people…...