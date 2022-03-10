ACTING UNZA School of Law Dean Dr Lungowe Matakala and Assistant Dean for undergraduate James Kayula have resigned with immediate effect in protest against Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba’s mismanagement of the University. But when contacted, Prof Mumba declined to comment and referred all queries to the Registrar. According to sources within UNZA, the Law School had been running in crisis mode since 2018 when Prof Mumba imposed an external person to be the Dean against lecturers’ wishes. “The Acting UNZA School of Law Dean, Dr Lungowe Matakala and Assistant…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.