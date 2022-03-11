Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP) leader Highvie Hamududu at Parliament building for the opening of Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu says Parliament has become impotent and it is just a talk show because the constitutional framework does not allow it to hold the Executive accountable. Speaking during a debate dubbed “Voters Voice UPND: six months in office”, Wednesday, Hamududu argued that the UNIP Parliament still beats the multi party parliaments. “In fact, the new government could have done us a favour as a country if we begin with constitutional reforms. There are historical problems in the governance arrangements. The lack…...