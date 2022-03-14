Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu inspects the parade during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the procurement of police vehicles is being treated as an emergency. Speaking in Parliament, Thursday, Mwiimbu said police stations countrywide lacked vehicles and this was affecting operations of the men and women in uniform. “My Ministry and other security agencies in this country have a particular interest in the Chiengi area of Zambia. Madam Speaker, we are making arrangements through the Ministry of Finance to ensure that we procure motor vehicles and boats for other areas that require boats in order…...