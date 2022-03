MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says he feels sorry for UPND because they need magic to deliver on their campaign promises. And Sampa says being in the opposition is easier than being in government. In an interview, Sampa said UPND would have to consult some sangomas to deliver on some of their promises. “Having been in government myself, I feel to some extent sorry for the UPND and the Ministers and everybody. I am not a prophet of doom but I am a realist and it is going…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.