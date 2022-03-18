Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF vice-president Given Lubinda has been summoned to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday, March 21, 2022. In January, ACC warned and cautioned Lubinda in connection with allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. And in an interview, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed that Lubinda was expected to appear for interrogations in connection with the ongoing investigations. “It is Monday, 21st and actually, a corrected version has been served on him and that is for next week Monday. It is about…...