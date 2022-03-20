Former first lady Thandiwe arrives at Lusaka’s Showgrounds for the State funeral of her husband, the fourth republican president Rupiah Banda, on March 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says former president Rupiah Banda will be remembered as a man of integrity and one who promoted national unity and peace. And Banda’s widow, Thandiwe, says he changed her life for the better. Speaking during Banda’s funeral church service held at the Anglican Cathedral, Friday, President Hichilema said Banda gave everyone deserving attention, even when he had a different point of view. “We celebrate the dear life of our dear RB, we thank God for giving us him. RB was a son as we have heard already,…...