MOPANI Copper Mines says one employee has died after being hit by a skip from a headgear during routine maintenance works at its South Ore Body (SOB) Shaft in Kitwe. In a statement, Monday, Mopani Public Relations Manager, Nerbet Mulenga named the deceased as Justin Nsakanya, 45, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday around 13:00 hours. “It is with deep regret that Mopani Copper Mines PLC confirms a fatal incident at the South Ore Body (SOB) Shaft in Kitwe, which occurred on Sunday, 20 March 2022. The incident happened…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.