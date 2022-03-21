MOPANI Copper Mines says one employee has died after being hit by a skip from a headgear during routine maintenance works at its South Ore Body (SOB) Shaft in Kitwe. In a statement, Monday, Mopani Public Relations Manager, Nerbet Mulenga named the deceased as Justin Nsakanya, 45, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday around 13:00 hours. “It is with deep regret that Mopani Copper Mines PLC confirms a fatal incident at the South Ore Body (SOB) Shaft in Kitwe, which occurred on Sunday, 20 March 2022. The incident happened…...
Menu