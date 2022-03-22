Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel says individuals who have served in government but have unexplained wealth must still account for it, whether there is reconciliation or not. In a post shared on his Facebook page, Monday, Mwenye observed that lack of accountability led to impunity, with successive leaders thinking they were above the law and could abuse their offices without question. “It must be made clear to all, whether in the current government or those who were in previous governments like myself that forgiveness and reconciliation does not…...