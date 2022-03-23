Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says it will convene a National Indaba on mental health which will take into consideration the rising number of suicide cases. Speaking in Parliament, Tuesday, Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba said the Indaba was expected to be held before June. “We are looking at formulating a National Mental Health and Suicide policy that can help us coordinate these issues. I want to announce here that my Ministry is currently working on an National Indaba on mental health and taking into consideration, the rising numbers of suicide…...