CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the prosecution of former public office bearers is normal procedure, saying if someone only used to have one house in Matero and now they have 15 in Kabulonga, Zambians will be interested to know how that happened. In an interview, Kasanda said the fight against corruption would include everyone, whether in government or not. “We are public figures, therefore, we serve the government. By virtue of us being public figures, we owe an explanation to the Zambians on every penny that we own. We…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.