FIRST Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano has suspended five more Patriotic Front members of parliament who participated in the disruption of the proceedings of the House last year. And Chisangano yesterday directed Lumezi independent member of Parliament Munir Zulu to apologise to Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary NKombo for making false allegations against him on KBN TV. In her affirmative ruling, Chisangano said the five MPs, who have been suspended for a period of 30 days effective Wednesday March 23, were excluded from her initial ruling where she suspended…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.