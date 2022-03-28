VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says everyone should brace themselves for a difficult time because no one knows when the Russia and Ukraine war will end. And Vice-President Nalumango has insisted that government is still waiting for people who might have been involved in corrupt activities to voluntarily surrender their loot. Asked by Chama North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo during the Vice-President’s question time, Friday, whether or not government had plans to reintroduce fuel subsidies due to anticipated increase in the commodity price, Vice-President Nalumango said that’s something she couldn’t…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.