Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the Access to Information Bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says News Diggers Newspaper will fund the Access to Information (ATI) Bill consultation exercise. Last week, Kalunga announced that government had decided to take the bill to all 10 provinces for consultations. But some critics like Laura Miti argued that the decision would just result in a waste of money, suggesting that taking the bill straight to parliament was a more desirable route. “The Ministry of Information wants to take the Access to Information Bill round the country for consultations. Why?…...