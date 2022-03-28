Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC as Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission Board, subject to Parliament ratification, while Dr Henry Mbushi and Dr O’brien Kaaba have been appointed as Commissioners on the same Board. And President Hichilema has appointed Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti and two others as Commissioners of the Human Rights Commission, while Dr Pamela Sambo will serve as the Vice-Chairperson. According to a statement issued by Presidential…...