THE matter in which PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda was summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, Absences, and Support Services has been adjourned, as the committee was not sitting yesterday. The Parliamentary Committee on Privileges, Absences, and Support Services summoned Nakacinda to appear before it following a point of order that was raised by Lukulu East UPND member of parliament Dr Christopher Kalila over Nakacinda’s remarks in the Daily Nation that “Stop being Emotional, Nakacinda tells Speaker”. Addressing journalists after appearing at Parliament, Tuesday, Nakacinda said…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.