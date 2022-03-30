KANTANSHI PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba says the Constituency Development Fund guidelines are not flexible enough to ensure efficient service delivery. In an interview, Mumba said very few projects would be actualised in the constituencies as the nature of the procurement process was lengthy. “We are also aware that there will be all these challenges of time, because of the nature of our procurement plan and also the process beyond the procurement. The projects have to be approved by the Minister and then we also have to get approvals…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.