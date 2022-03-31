NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OUTGOING Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) Executive Director Engwase Mwale has called on the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) to curb online violence against women and girls. And Mwale has announced that her 17-year tenure as NGOCC Executive Director ends today and that her successor will be Anne Anamela. Speaking during a media briefing, Wednesday, Mwale said NGOCC was still deeply concerned about the status of women in private and public sectors. “Truly, women still need to put in double efforts to wade through the ever-changing patriarchal…...