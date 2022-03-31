Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo addresses Chiefs during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has announced that the Treasury has released K805 million of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the first quarter of this year. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development public relations officer Chila Namaiko, Wednesday, Nkombo stated that the 156 Constituencies would receive K5.1 million. He stated that the funds were earmarked for various community projects, youth and women empowerment for the first quarter of this year. “The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development,…...