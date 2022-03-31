Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) acting director general Liya Tembo speaks during an engagement with Members of Parliament on anti-money laundering at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on March 30, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) Acting Director General Liya Tembo says there is no tangible evidence that officers at the Centre are selling information. Speaking during a breakfast engagement with members of parliament, Wednesday, Tembo said the Centre had carried out an internal check on the matter and no tangible evidence was found. “Officers selling information from FIC, a very big concern even for the FIC, something that we haven’t ignored and we decided to check into it. We can confirm that there has been no tangible evidence of this particular…...