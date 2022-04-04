FILE: Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Puicture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Tourism and Arts minister Ronald Chitotela has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that the restriction notice dated March 22, 2022, issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over his property in State Lodge should be reversed. The Pambashe PF member of parliament also wants the court to order that the property valuation exercise intended to be carried out by ACC is illegal. In his affidavit filed in court, Chitotela stated that on March 22, this year, his lawyers Messrs Andrew and Partners legal practitioners…...