GOVERNMENT has signed seven Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Rwandan government in a bid to promote trade and investment between the two countries. On Monday morning, President Hakainde Hichilema received his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame who is in the country for a two-day state visit in Livingstone. The MoUs were signed by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo and his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta. The MOUs which were signed included; the understanding between the two countries in the area of revenue authority; the MOU in the area…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.