FORMER Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga’s lawyer Dickson Jere says his client will not appear for questioning at Chongwe Police Station today because the matter has been resolved. And Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the police have decided to cancel Mvunga’s call out in order to pave way for further investigations. In an interview, Jere said the matter in question happened in 2018 when Mvunga complained against his neighbour over pollution. “It was just a misunderstanding and it is an old case which started in 2018. So when the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.