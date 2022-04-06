GOVERNMENT, in collaboration with the European Union, has launched a Twinning Project meant to provide support to the Office of the Auditor General. The project would see about €2 million of capacity and technical support provided to the Auditor General. In a speech read on his behalf by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa during the launch of the project, Tuesday, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the project would contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth through increased mobilisation and effective use of domestic resources. “The project we are launching today,…...



