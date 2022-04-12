COMMONWEALTH Secretariat Head of Public Sector Governance Dr Roger Koranteng says Africa is not devoid of the laws, policies and institutions to fight corruption, but the problem is the lack of political will. Speaking during the official opening ceremony for the training of ACC management staff by the Commonwealth Secretariat, Monday, Dr Koranteng said a reduction in corruption demanded a substantial anti-corruption agenda. “Corruption, the abuse of entrusted power for private gain, is the single greatest obstacle to economic and social development around the world. No wonder, therefore, that in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.