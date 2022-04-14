Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo at Freedom Statue during the commemoration of Youth Day in Lusaka on March 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has seized former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s house in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area. In a statement, Thursday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said altogether, the commission had seized properties worth K22.8 million located in the same area. “The ACC has seized properties worth over 22.8 million Kwacha belonging to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The properties are plot F/609/E/44/B/3, F/609/E/44/B/4, F/609/E/44/B/5, F/609/E/44/B/6, F/609/E/44/B/7, F/609/E/44/B/8 and F/609/E/44/B/9 and subdivision 50 at farm E of farm No. 609. All these properties…...