Former vice president Enoch Kavindele with former commerce minister Bob Sichinga (l) during the Church Service of late Professor Lupando Munkonge at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus at Pope Square in Lusaka on March 31, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER commerce minister Bob Sichinga says the government should consider meeting lenders individually and determining their “red lines” as it implements the debt restructuring programme. And Sichinga has bemoaned the delay in appointing ambassadors to some countries, saying it is disadvantageous for Zambia. In an interview, Sichinga said government needed to understand each lender individually, before arriving at any decision and making general statements. “It is very important that before you do rescheduling, you meet the lenders individually first. When I talk about lack of a plan, it’s because you…...