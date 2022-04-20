Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says it is impossible for a change of government to happen in 2026 because “history has proven that a change of government only happens in a year which ends with the number one”. And Nkandu says the UPND government knew exactly what challenges were existing when they sought for public office, but fixing them was not a matter of “abracadabra”. Meanwhile, Nkandu says his Ministry has currently recovered K21 million from various youth empowerment schemes from the past. Speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen…...