Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperations Stanley Kakubo has reiterated Zambia’s commitment to economic diplomacy and multilateralism in order to safeguard the interests of citizens and consolidate global efforts aimed at promoting collective sustainable growth and development. And Kakubo has emphasised the importance of training for designated diplomats in government’s quest to enhance operations in its missions abroad. According to a statement, Tuesday, the minister was speaking through the ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Administration Chembo Mbula during the official opening of the training programme for diplomats at ZIDIS which…...