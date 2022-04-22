SOME mobile money agents yesterday conducted a protest, demanding justice for mobile money agent, Pamela Chisumpa, who was reported missing a few days ago. The protesting operators, who carried placards written ‘JusticeForPamela’, gathered in Lusaka’s Cairo Road but were dispersed by police before they could reach Lusaka Central Police Station. Those talked to lamented that the alleged abduction of Pamela forced them to close their booths at 15:00 hours for fear of being attacked by suspected criminals. “We are now scared for our lives because we don’t know what can…...



