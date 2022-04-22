ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the Commission had on Wednesday called former gender minister Elizabeth Phiri to provide information in an ongoing investigation. On Wednesday, Phiri was spotted at the Commission in the company of several people who looked like her lawyers. Phiri had arrived at the Commission around 09:30 hours in the morning. When she was asked why she was at the Commission in an interview, Phiri said “I had come to see (Ronald) Chitotela”. But in an interview, Chibwe said Phiri had been called for an interview…....



