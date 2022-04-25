UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says PF members who might have engaged in criminal activities should not think they will be shielded just because they have defected to the ruling party. The UPND has continued receiving new members from the former ruling party, with the recent one being former PF member of the central committee Kelvin Sampa who was welcomed by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango. In an interview, Imenda, however, said there was nothing wrong with the UPND receiving defectors from the PF because politics was about numbers. “If you…...