Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) programs manager Raymond Mutale speaks at the CSO, Media and Academic training on legislative and regulatory framework of political parties and campaign financing in Lusaka on April 26, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) programmes director Raymond Mutale says unregulated political party and campaign financing can lead to the capture of political parties, and ultimately state capture. Speaking during the civil society, media and academia training workshop on legislative and regulatory frameworks of political party and campaign financing, Tuesday, Mutale said political party financing could be a conduit for illicit financial flows, hence the need to check who finances political parties. “The issue of political party financing is very important in that if we do not check who finances political…...