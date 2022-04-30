NATIONAL HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (NAC) says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption in the regular replenishment of ARVs by people on Antiretroviral therapy because of crowd restrictions.

Responding to a press query, NAC communications manager Justin Mwiinga added that during the pandemic, people on ART could not collect their medical supplies from health facilities which were associated with COVID-19.

“The impact of Covid-19 was on the following levels: disruption in regular replenishments of ARVs by people on Antiretroviral Therapy because of crowd restrictions. People on ART not collecting their medical supplies from health facilities which were associated with Covid- 19. Adherence to treatment [was] disrupted. Regular medical check-ups for diagnostic examinations such as viral load monitoring [was also] affected. Reduction in community and facility HIV testing. Decline in the numbers of people being enrolled on ART,” stated Mwiinga.